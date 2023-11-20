Birthday Club
Two men arrested on drug charges in Ohio Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Office officials say Wilbur Johnston and Jonathan Morrow are facing drug charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says Johnston and Morrow were in a car they pulled over Saturday on Highway 231 South for a vehicle registration that had expired.

During a search of the car, deputies say they found pipes with marijuana and a vial with meth.

Both men are facing several drug charges. Johnston was also served a warrant from Grayson County.

Morrow is also facing charges for having no registration plates.

