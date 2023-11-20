Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Tri-State Food Bank asking for volunteers ahead of the holidays

By Haley Kerby
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the holiday season approaching, the Tri-State Food Bank is helping to distribute food.

This is a time when many people sit down for a good meal, but there are others left without food.

The food bank helps distribute food to soup kitchens and pantries across the area year round.

Tri-State Food Bank, Executive Director Glenn Roberts, says the holidays are especially busy.

Roberts says donations are a big way you can give back, from one can of soup to a single dollar, he says it’s all used to help the community.

He also says that outside of food, the food bank needs helping hands to sort and pack those meals.

“We are in critical need of volunteers right now, so if people want to help Tri-State Food Bank we need people to pack boxes,” said Roberts, “we do morning shifts and afternoon shifts Monday through Friday, and Saturday blitzes.”

If you’d like to volunteer, you can sign up here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville
Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville on Saturday
Accident with injuries closes part of First Avenue
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
EKMAL LOUIS
EPD: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car
Michael McGuire
Man accused of molesting child for years

Latest News

PBR returning to the Ford Center in May
PBR returning to the Ford Center in May
DCSO: Juvenile arrested on multiple drug charges, including aggravated trafficking
Fire in Nebo late Sunday night
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Nebo
Francisco, Indiana
Francisco has a Town Marshal again