Tri-State Food Bank asking for volunteers ahead of the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the holiday season approaching, the Tri-State Food Bank is helping to distribute food.

This is a time when many people sit down for a good meal, but there are others left without food.

The food bank helps distribute food to soup kitchens and pantries across the area year round.

Tri-State Food Bank, Executive Director Glenn Roberts, says the holidays are especially busy.

Roberts says donations are a big way you can give back, from one can of soup to a single dollar, he says it’s all used to help the community.

He also says that outside of food, the food bank needs helping hands to sort and pack those meals.

“We are in critical need of volunteers right now, so if people want to help Tri-State Food Bank we need people to pack boxes,” said Roberts, “we do morning shifts and afternoon shifts Monday through Friday, and Saturday blitzes.”

If you’d like to volunteer, you can sign up here.

