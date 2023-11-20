Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with scattered rain through the daylight hours.  The main nub of rain will move in tonight along with isolated thunderstorms.  High temperatures in the lower 60s behind easterly winds.

Tonight, showers, which we need, as low temps drop into the lower 50s. There is enough energy to support isolated thunderstorms, however...there is no threat of severe thunderstorms. Projected rainfall around 1-inch.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain during the morning. Cooler high temperatures in the mid-50s behind southerly winds. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy and colder as lows dip into the mid-30s.

Thanksgiving Day, clearing skies as high temps settle in the mid-50s which is near normal for late November.

