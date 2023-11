HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, the Salvation Army in Madisonville is giving away free meals on Tuesday.

The giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the McCoy Avenue location.

Officials say to-go meals will also be available.

The giveaway event is open to the public.

