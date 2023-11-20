Rain likely tonight, sunshine returns by Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain is spreading across the Tri-State from the southwest and will remain likely through the evening and overnight hours before tapering off early Tuesday morning. A pocket of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder may be possible, but we are not expecting any severe weather from this system. In total, most of us will pick up 0.75-1.5″ of rain tonight with the highest totals expected in western Kentucky.

The rain will taper off to the east by about 9 AM on Tuesday, but the clouds will still hang around throughout the day and into Tuesday night before gradually clearing throughout the day on Wednesday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for Thanksgiving.

Our temperatures will slowly fall back into the low to mid 50s overnight, then hold steady there for much of the day Tuesday. We will start to dip into the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon as cooler air moves in on the backside of this weather system. Our temperatures will then fall into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday night, and Wednesday will be a little chilly with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving will start out cold with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, but we will climb into the mid 50s Thursday afternoon under ample sunshine.

Partly cloudy skies take over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I can’t rule out a stray shower on Friday or Sunday, but the holiday weekend looks mostly dry. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Friday, upper 40s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday.

