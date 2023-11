EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Professional Bull Riders are returning to the Ford Center on May 24.

Tickets will be available at the Ford Center officer and Ticketmaster.com starting November 29 at 10 a.m.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the event kicks off at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.