Parlor Doughnuts kicking off giving season with toy drive at all Indiana Stores
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parlor Doughnuts is helping out The Salvation Army this holiday season by hosting a toy drive in each of its Indiana stores.
The collection kicked off on November 15 and runs through December 15.
Officials say all collected toys will benefit local Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance programs that ensure that children have toys under the tree on Christmas morning.
Those participating locations are as follows:
- Bloomington: 322 E. Kirkwood Avenue
- Evansville: 301 N. Green River Road
- Evansville: 204 Main Street
- Fort Wayne: 11936 Lima Crossing Drive
- Indianapolis: 805 W. 10th Street
- Jasper: 511 N. Newton Street
- Munster: 8130 Calumet Avenue, #102
- Valparaiso: 255 Morthland Drive
The Salvation Army is also inviting the public to celebrate the launch of a multi-county effort in Toy Drive donation.
