Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

North Posey Football dominates its way to Semistate title

North Posey football semistate recap
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - What a weekend of high school football it was. Three, yes three Tri-State teams punched their tickets to the state finals: One of those is in Indiana, and that’s North Posey.

In class 2A, North Posey is also going to state, after a dominating 37-7 win over Southmont, Saturday. After a slow start, the Vikings got going in the 2nd quarter, to take a 14-7 halftime lead. After that, it was all Posey, as their defense shut down the Mounties, while the Viking offense, specifically Jed Galvin, ran circles around Southmont. Galvin scored four of their five touchdowns, and Posey’s now going to state, for just the second time ever. The last time was 2005.

“He does so much for us, but at the same time, early on, he goes down with an injury, and we weren’t sure he was gonna come back. Gardner kinda got banged up, our other tailback, and Jace Gauer stepped up and carried us a little bit when we needed him to, but man just across the board,” said Vikings’ football head coach, Waylon Schenk. “We challenged our o-line at halftime, we felt like we were losing in the trenches in the first half, and they came out and dominated in the second half. These fans and our student body and our athletes have 100% bought in to everything we’re trying to do, and it’s awesome.”

“I think just perseverance, I mean, that’s what my big thing has been, is perseverance, getting back up. However bad you get hit, just get back up,” said North Posey junior Jed Galvin. “It’s just a surreal thing with everybody here from the community; it’s just crazy.”

North Posey will take on Fort Wayne Luers, next Saturday, at in the class 2A state championship.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville
Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville on Saturday
Several authorities from different agencies outside Evansville Regional Airport early Saturday...
Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional Airport
Henderson accident
Coroner called after pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Henderson
MAURICE JAMES WATSON
EPD: Child watched man attack mother with hammer
Car fire in Greenville
Massive fire engulfs two cars on College Street in Greenville

Latest News

North Posey football semistate recap
North Posey football semistate recap
Heritage Hills football semistate recap
Heritage Hills football semistate recap
Mt. Carmel football semifinal recap
Mt. Carmel football semifinal recap
Wood Memorial Josie Page signs IU and T&XC
Wood Memorial Josie Page signs NLI with IU Track & Field team
Mt. Carmel football semifinal recap
Mt. Carmel Football wins wild shootout, for Class 3A Semifinal score