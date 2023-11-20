North Posey Football dominates its way to Semistate title

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - What a weekend of high school football it was. Three, yes three Tri-State teams punched their tickets to the state finals: One of those is in Indiana, and that’s North Posey.

In class 2A, North Posey is also going to state, after a dominating 37-7 win over Southmont, Saturday. After a slow start, the Vikings got going in the 2nd quarter, to take a 14-7 halftime lead. After that, it was all Posey, as their defense shut down the Mounties, while the Viking offense, specifically Jed Galvin, ran circles around Southmont. Galvin scored four of their five touchdowns, and Posey’s now going to state, for just the second time ever. The last time was 2005.

“He does so much for us, but at the same time, early on, he goes down with an injury, and we weren’t sure he was gonna come back. Gardner kinda got banged up, our other tailback, and Jace Gauer stepped up and carried us a little bit when we needed him to, but man just across the board,” said Vikings’ football head coach, Waylon Schenk. “We challenged our o-line at halftime, we felt like we were losing in the trenches in the first half, and they came out and dominated in the second half. These fans and our student body and our athletes have 100% bought in to everything we’re trying to do, and it’s awesome.”

“I think just perseverance, I mean, that’s what my big thing has been, is perseverance, getting back up. However bad you get hit, just get back up,” said North Posey junior Jed Galvin. “It’s just a surreal thing with everybody here from the community; it’s just crazy.”

North Posey will take on Fort Wayne Luers, next Saturday, at in the class 2A state championship.

