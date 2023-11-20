Mt. Carmel Football wins wild shootout, for Class 3A Semifinal score

ROXANA, IL. (WFIE) - Mount Carmel football is another area team going to state, next weekend. It’s a good thing the Golden Aces brought their offense on the bus yesterday, because they needed every bit of it, over at Roxana, near Saint Louis.

The Aces and Shells combined for 111 points, but Mount Carmel had more, winning 63-48. Blayne Sisson accounted for six of the touchdowns, as the Aces piled up over 600 yards of offense, and scored on every possession, except the last one, which was the kneel down, in victory formation.

“I don’t think we punted today, so fantastic job by the offense. Defense was making key stops when we need them. We executed really well before the half to get up two scores, when they were gonna get the ball coming out, so obviously we’re proud of our kids,” said Golden Aces football head coach, Michael Brewer. “I’ve talked a lot about Mount Carmel football and how special it is. It’s special because of our community, so this is just fantastic.”

“We haven’t punted in the past two weeks. We’ve scored on every possession. I’m proud of the guys up front. They’ve been playing really, really hard,” said Sisson. “I’ve literally had dreams about this. Ya know, I can remember Drew and I being in 7th grade and talking about this moment. It’s everything I could ever want. It feels surreal. It’s really emotional, but it means the world to me, and I’m just super-excited to have another week.”

“It’s awesome. I have a lot of my family here,” said Aces’ senior Connor Shelby. “Pretty much half the town came out to support us man, it’s just so surreal. Thank you Aces nation!”

Mount Carmel will battle Byron, at the class 3A state championship, next Friday afternoon, at Illinois State University.

