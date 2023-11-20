Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - This morning, we are expecting an update from Evansville Police about the shooting that happened over the weekend at the Evansville Regional Airport.

We will be checking on a bad crash that happened over the weekend in Ohio County.

New this morning, firefighters say one person was flown to the hospital.

Developing in Henderson, we’re working to learn more after a woman was killed when she was hit by a truck.

This week is one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, and experts say this Thanksgiving travel week is expected to be the busiest it’s been in years.

