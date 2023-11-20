Birthday Club
11/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - This morning, we are expecting an update from Evansville Police about the shooting that happened over the weekend at the Evansville Regional Airport.

We will be checking on a bad crash that happened over the weekend in Ohio County.

New this morning, firefighters say one person was flown to the hospital.

Developing in Henderson, we’re working to learn more after a woman was killed when she was hit by a truck.

This week is one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, and experts say this Thanksgiving travel week is expected to be the busiest it’s been in years.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

