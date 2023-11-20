Birthday Club
Matthew’s Table holds Thanksgiving meal giveaway in Owensboro

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Matthew’s Table in Owensboro handed out about 375 Thanksgiving meals on Sunday.

Hundreds of people lined up in the parking lot of the Cadillac motel to get a warm thanksgiving meal.

Church volunteers served ham, green beans, mashed potatoes and corn.

Executive Pastor at Matthew’s Table Zakk Gammon says their church wanted to do something nice for the community.

Gammon says their goal is to remind people they are loved ahead of the challenges many face around the holidays.

”I think that’s what a lot of people are struggling with,” said Gammon. “They’re hurting. There’s, as i said, a lot of challenges that folks deal with this time of year. So, just the opportunity to come and get loved on. We don’t care where you come from, what your background is. We just want to offer you a little bit of hope in what can be kind of a challenging time this time of year.”

Gammon says most of their church members were involved in the giveaway.

