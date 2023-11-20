Birthday Club
Man accused of molesting child for years

Michael McGuire
Michael McGuire(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of child molesting.

56-year-old Michael McGuire was booked into jail Monday morning.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

His arrest affidavit shows the investigation began in September after a victim came forward.

She was interviewed at Holly’s House.

Police say the victim was abused several times over a period of five years.

McGuire faces four counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

