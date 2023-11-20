Logan’s Promise offering free rides for Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Logan’s Promise wants to make sure you get home safe during the holiday.

They are offering free rides through Lyft this Wednesday through Sunday.

Those free rides will be available from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on each of those days.

It is available for everyone in Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, and Gibson Counties.

All you need to do is use the code “Safe Giving 2023″ as one word.

If your ride goes above $25, all you’ll need to do is pay the difference.

