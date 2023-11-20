Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Lineup officially announced for ‘Rock the Dam’ concert

Lineup officially announced for ‘Rock the Dam’ concert
Lineup officially announced for ‘Rock the Dam’ concert(The Eric Group)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Beaver Dam Amphitheater has officially announced their lineup for the Rock the Dam concert.

According to a release, Tesla, Winger, Firehouse, and Paradise Kitty will “rock the dam” this upcoming summer.

Officials say presale tickets will go on sale Friday, November 24 at 9 a.m.

To receive the password, you will sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Saturday, November 25 at 9 a.m.

Tickets are available as lower arena reserved tables for four people, lower arena GA seats, ADA, and lawn GA.

Reserved tables in most sections include dedicated F&B table service and touch-free payment, allowing guests to order food and drinks directly from their phones. Lower arena GA tickets include seats. All lower arena tickets include access to the pit directly in front of the stage. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.

Gates open for the concert open at 4:30 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville
Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville on Saturday
Accident with injuries closes part of First Avenue
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
EKMAL LOUIS
EPD: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

EPD set to release more information in airport shooting
EPD set to release more information in airport shooting
Michael McGuire
Man accused of molesting child for years
EPD set to release more information in airport shooting
EPD set to release more information in airport shooting
Logan’s Promise offering free rides for Thanksgiving
Logan’s Promise offering free rides for Thanksgiving