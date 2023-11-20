Birthday Club
Kentucky State Police unveils new website, anonymous tip page

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have unveiled a new and reorganized website.

Troopers say they’re hoping it will streamline the most commonly used links.

It also includes a new anonymous tip line.

Any tip submitted will be directed to a dispatch center for review.

Troopers say the tip line can be found in the lower right corner of every page on the website.

