Kentucky State Police unveils new website, anonymous tip page
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have unveiled a new and reorganized website.
Troopers say they’re hoping it will streamline the most commonly used links.
It also includes a new anonymous tip line.
Any tip submitted will be directed to a dispatch center for review.
Troopers say the tip line can be found in the lower right corner of every page on the website.
