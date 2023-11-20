Henderson community welcoming holiday season with Christmas events

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson community is welcoming the holiday season to town with a few upcoming public events.

According to a release, on Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m. the public is invited to join city officials as they light the Central Park tree for Christmas and officially kickoff Christmas in the Park.

Officials say refreshments will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for the Henderson Breakfast Lions Leo Club and entertainment will be provided by the Henderson County High School Choir.

The following day on Saturday, December 2 at 10 a.m. the annual Henderson Merchant’s Christmas Parade will take place along Main Street and Elm Street.

The parade is organized by the Henderson Shriners Club.

For those who are interested, you can find more information on the parade by contacting Ethan Evans via email at hendersonchristmasparade@gmail.com.

Those looking for more holiday events can find them on Henderson’s Community Calendar at hendersonky.org/events.

