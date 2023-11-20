Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Francisco has a Town Marshal again

Francisco, Indiana
Francisco, Indiana(Town of Francisco Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Francisco has their own law enforcement again.

After months of heated debates the clerk treasurer confirms the board appointed a interim town marshal.

They say Eric Powell, a former Oakland City Police Officer, has started the process of reestablishing a marshal’s office in the town.

The board voted to dissolve it back in 2020.

Since then, there has not been any official Francisco law enforcement.

Here’s the meeting from last week:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville
Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville on Saturday
Accident with injuries closes part of First Avenue
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
EKMAL LOUIS
EPD: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

Fire in Nebo late Sunday night
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Nebo
Henderson community welcoming holiday season with Christmas events
Henderson community welcoming holiday season with Christmas events
Evansville Rescue Mission hosting 102nd Gobbler Gathering event
Evansville Rescue Mission hosting 102nd Gobbler Gathering event
Scissor lift outside Civic Center
Crews restringing some lights on Evansville Christmas tree