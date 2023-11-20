Francisco has a Town Marshal again

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Francisco has their own law enforcement again.

After months of heated debates the clerk treasurer confirms the board appointed a interim town marshal.

They say Eric Powell, a former Oakland City Police Officer, has started the process of reestablishing a marshal’s office in the town.

The board voted to dissolve it back in 2020.

Since then, there has not been any official Francisco law enforcement.

