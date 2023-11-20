Birthday Club
EVSC voting on new AI policy

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC Board members will be voting Monday night to adopt an AI policy in the school corporation.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the use of the AI programs would be left up to the teacher to use.

So it wouldn’t be mandatory.

The agenda says if they do adopt it however, they should become a planned part of a teacher’s instruction.

That vote set to happen at Monday night’s board meeting at 5:30 p.m.

We’ll be there to see what the board decides.

