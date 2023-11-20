Evansville Rescue Mission hosting 102nd Gobbler Gathering event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission will be hosting their 102nd Gobbler Gathering this Tuesday.

According to a release, that event is set to take place November 21, 2023, at Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville.

Officials say the distribution times are 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

This year, organizers say they will distribute 2,000 70lbs. food boxes to Tri-State families that are in need. The boxes will include all the traditional Thanksgiving mainstays including a 10–12-pound turkey, dressing, cornbread, green beans, corn, broth, yams, potatoes, and cranberry sauce.

All the items included in the boxes were donated by area businesses, school groups, churches, civic groups, and individuals.

A release shows in total, over 140,000 pounds of food will be distributed to low-income individuals and families who have registered to receive a food box. Registration began in September and was closed around the first week of November.

Officials say same day registrations for the Gobbler Gathering will not be available this year due to limited resources.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.