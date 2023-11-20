Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Evansville Rescue Mission hosting 102nd Gobbler Gathering event

Evansville Rescue Mission hosting 102nd Gobbler Gathering event
Evansville Rescue Mission hosting 102nd Gobbler Gathering event(Evansville Mission Rescue)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission will be hosting their 102nd Gobbler Gathering this Tuesday.

According to a release, that event is set to take place November 21, 2023, at Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville.

Officials say the distribution times are 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

This year, organizers say they will distribute 2,000 70lbs. food boxes to Tri-State families that are in need. The boxes will include all the traditional Thanksgiving mainstays including a 10–12-pound turkey, dressing, cornbread, green beans, corn, broth, yams, potatoes, and cranberry sauce.

All the items included in the boxes were donated by area businesses, school groups, churches, civic groups, and individuals.

A release shows in total, over 140,000 pounds of food will be distributed to low-income individuals and families who have registered to receive a food box. Registration began in September and was closed around the first week of November.

Officials say same day registrations for the Gobbler Gathering will not be available this year due to limited resources.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville
Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville on Saturday
Accident with injuries closes part of First Avenue
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
EKMAL LOUIS
EPD: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

Henderson community welcoming holiday season with Christmas events
Henderson community welcoming holiday season with Christmas events
Scissor lift outside Civic Center
Crews restringing some lights on Evansville Christmas tree
Parlor Doughnuts kicking off giving season with toy drive at all Indiana Stores
Parlor Doughnuts kicking off giving season with toy drive at all Indiana Stores
East Gibson Fire Station to host free community Thanksgiving meal
East Gibson Fire Station to host free community Thanksgiving meal