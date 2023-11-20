Birthday Club
EPD set to release more information in airport shooting

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Monday, Evansville Police Department is expected to give an update about that shooting at the Evansville Regional Airport over the weekend.

That shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday morning, when police say a man was demanding a flight from this American Airlines ticketing counter, when denied he started threatening airport staff with a knife.

[Previous Story: Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional Airport]

Officials are set to release more information Monday around 1:30 p.m.

Police say several agencies tried to deescalate the situation, but were unsuccessful.

They say the man was demanding to get on a flight home.

That’s when the man pulled out what police say was a four-inch knife.

We know airport staff then took cover and a law enforcement negotiator was one of the first to arrive.

After lunging at officers, that’s when EPD says officers, state troopers, and sheriff’s deputies fired at the man, injuring him.

Our last update from officials was Saturday morning. At that time they say the man was in the hospital in critical condition.

EPD is holding a press conference today where we’ll be asking for bodycam footage of the situation.

We’ll also be asking who this man is and what charges he could be facing.

