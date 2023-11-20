Birthday Club
DCSO: Juvenile arrested on multiple drug charges, including aggravated trafficking

(houstondwiPhotos mp / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials say a juvenile was arrested on several drug charges Friday.

According to a press release, a male juvenile turned himself into police at the Owensboro Police Department at 10:30 a.m.

Officials say he was then transported to the Daviess County Courthouse where he was arrested and then transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff’s Office officials say he is being charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The name of the juvenile has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing and more charges are expected.

We will update you as this story develops.

