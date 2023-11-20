Birthday Club
Dawson Springs holds Christmas tree lighting ceremony

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, a tree lighting and celebration took place in Dawson Springs.

Carolers sang and the school band played as the lights came on, officially kicking off the holiday season in Dawson Springs.

Mayor Jenny Sewell says hours of work went into getting the decorations ready for public viewing after the tornado destroyed all the city’s decorations two Christmases ago.

”After the tornado, most of the lights were about half destroyed, many of the bulbs were blown out,” said Sewell. “To make a long story short, what we had had to be completely repainted, and all the lights had to be restrung.”

Mayor Sewell says they still haven’t been able to replace many of the city’s old decorations, lost in the tornado.

