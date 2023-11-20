Crews restringing some lights on Evansville Christmas tree
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Christmas tree is getting a touch up.
The mayor’s office confirms crews are working to restring parts of the tree.
They didn’t say when that work would happen, but a scissor lift was spotted Monday outside the Civic Center.
The tree has received some criticism on social media since it was lit last Thursday.
