Crews restringing some lights on Evansville Christmas tree

Scissor lift outside Civic Center
Scissor lift outside Civic Center(WFIE)
By Jordan Yaney and Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Christmas tree is getting a touch up.

The mayor’s office confirms crews are working to restring parts of the tree.

They didn’t say when that work would happen, but a scissor lift was spotted Monday outside the Civic Center.

The tree has received some criticism on social media since it was lit last Thursday.

