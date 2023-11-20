Army veteran gifted new HVAC system by A+Derr

Birthday Club
Princeton couple receive A+ Derr’s veteran giveaway
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh veteran will now be living a little more comfortably, thanks to a local company.

On Monday, A+Derr Heating and Cooling gifted Joey McBride and his wife with a brand-new furnace and air conditioning unit.

Every year, the company gives away a new HVAC to a local veteran whose current system doesn’t work or is outdated.

McBride served 15 years in the army, spending some of that time in Iraq.

He says the new system came at the perfect time.

“This unit could not of come,” said McBride. “To be honest with you, at a better time because our unit is literally on its last leg. Getting a new unit before the cooler weathers sets in is just a honest to God good blessing (and) it couldn’t get any better.”

McBride says his old system was over 15 years old, so he’s looking forward to a lower energy bill.

