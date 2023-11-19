Birthday Club
Rain likely Mon-Tue, clearing in time for Thanksgiving

Rain likely Mon-Tue, clearing in time for Thanksgiving
By Arden Gregory
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While we saw plenty of sunshine Sunday, clouds rolled in during the afternoon and evening. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, although not as cold as last night, with low temperatures in the low 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible, but there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day as well. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Widespread rain is likely Monday night, and we may get a brief rumble of thunder, but we are not expecting any severe weather. In total, most of us will probably pick up around 1″ of rain from this system, but some totals closer to 1.5 to 2″ are possible if you get caught in a downpour.

The rain will taper off to the east Tuesday morning, but the clouds will hang around for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be steady in the low to mid 50s throughout most of the day Tuesday.

Those clouds will clear on Wednesday, but cooler air flowing in from the northwest will drop our high temperatures into the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving will start out sunny, but we will see more clouds during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be very seasonable, starting out in the low 30s Thursday morning and climbing into the low to mid 50s that afternoon.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all be partly cloudy, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but the holiday weekend will most likely be dry. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Friday and mid to upper 40s Saturday and Sunday.

