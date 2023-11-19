Mostly sunny Sunday, rain likely Mon-Tue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the mid 50s this afternoon under ample sunshine but quickly fell back out of the 50s and through the 40s once the sun went down. We will bottom out in the low 30s by the end of the night under clear, calm conditions. Some patchy frost cannot be completely ruled out, but the air is too dry for that to be a widespread problem.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°. Some clouds will start to roll in Sunday afternoon and evening as a low pressure system approaches our region from the west. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low 40s.

Rain is likely Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, and will continue into Tuesday, mainly during the morning, as that low pressure system pushes through the Tri-State. We may get a brief rumble of thunder Monday night, but we are not expecting any severe weather. In total, most of us will probably pick up around 1-1.5″ of rain from this system. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60° Monday and mid to upper 50s Tuesday.

As that low pressure system moves off to the east, the clouds will gradually clear on Wednesday, leaving us with plenty of sunshine on Thanksgiving. However, we will also see a dip in our temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° Wednesday, lower 50s Thanksgiving Day, and low to mid 50s Friday and Saturday.

