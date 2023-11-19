GPS tracker nabs hit-and-run driver in Tell City, police say

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A suspected hit-and-run driver was caught after a GPS tracker pinpointed their location after the crime, according to the Tell City Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, Tell City Police officers responded to an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street.

Officers discovered that a 15-year-old was struck and injured by a black SUV in a hit-and-run incident, police say.

We’re told that although those injuries were non-life threatening, medical assistance was needed.

Police say they soon learned that the teenage victim’s phone had gone missing after the incident.

With the help of the victim’s mother, officers say the phone’s GPS coordinates led them to a location blocks away where a black Lincoln SUV was parked and unoccupied.

According to a police report, officers noted damage to the SUV that was consistent with details gathered at the crime scene.

Coincidentally, officers tell us they found the teenager’s phone on the SUV’s windshield.

Heath A. Schreiner, age 40, was arrested and booked into the Perry County Detention Center as a result of the investigation.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony.

