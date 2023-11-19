Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

GPS tracker nabs hit-and-run driver in Tell City, police say

Generic GPS tracker [EDITED]
Generic GPS tracker [EDITED](Pixabay)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A suspected hit-and-run driver was caught after a GPS tracker pinpointed their location after the crime, according to the Tell City Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, Tell City Police officers responded to an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street.

Officers discovered that a 15-year-old was struck and injured by a black SUV in a hit-and-run incident, police say.

We’re told that although those injuries were non-life threatening, medical assistance was needed.

Police say they soon learned that the teenage victim’s phone had gone missing after the incident.

With the help of the victim’s mother, officers say the phone’s GPS coordinates led them to a location blocks away where a black Lincoln SUV was parked and unoccupied.

According to a police report, officers noted damage to the SUV that was consistent with details gathered at the crime scene.

Coincidentally, officers tell us they found the teenager’s phone on the SUV’s windshield.

Heath A. Schreiner, age 40, was arrested and booked into the Perry County Detention Center as a result of the investigation.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville
Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville on Saturday
Several authorities from different agencies outside Evansville Regional Airport early Saturday...
Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional Airport
Henderson accident
Coroner called after pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Henderson
MAURICE JAMES WATSON
EPD: Child watched man attack mother with hammer
Car fire in Greenville
Massive fire engulfs two cars on College Street in Greenville

Latest News

Accident with injuries closes part of First Avenue
EKMAL LOUIS
EPD: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car
Man arrested at Sugar Creek Inn on terroristic threatening charge
Man arrested at Sugar Creek Inn on terroristic threatening charge
Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional...
Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional Airport