Gibson County Courthouse gets festive with newly installed Christmas lights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton firefighters took advantage of this weekend’s good weather and got up high on the Gibson County Courthouse to set up Christmas lights.

That’s according to the Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634, who shared several photos of crews as they bravely installed the lights near the top of the courthouse.

“They spent the morning setting up the court house Christmas lights,” says the group on social media. “Fire Fighters Andy Memmer and Lane Deputy climbed to the very top to secure the light strands.”

The courthouse Christmas lights have been a cherished tradition for many who live in the Princeton area.

