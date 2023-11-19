Birthday Club
EPD gives out tips for traveling during Thanksgiving

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials are encouraging families to stay safe as they travel during the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

Officers say to make sure you buckle up, give your full attention to the road and stay off your cell phones.

They say to check the weather before you go and share travel plans with friends or family.

Officials say if you’re flying instead of driving, wash your hands and carry hand sanitizer since it’s flu season.

