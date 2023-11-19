Birthday Club
EPD: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car

EKMAL LOUIS
EKMAL LOUIS(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 35-year-old Evansville man was arrested after police say he crashed his car at Meijer while driving drunk.

Evansville Police officers were called to that area late Saturday night after receiving an iPhone emergency alert that the owner was involved in an accident.

Officers say they spoke with the driver, Ekmal Louis, who told officers he crashed into a pole.

According to an affidavit, Louis admitted to officers that he passed out at the wheel because he was drunk.

Officers say they discovered that his 2 and 3-year-old children were inside the car during the accident.

A family member had picked up the children and brought them home before officers arrived, police say.

An EPD report shows that Louis told officers that he drank eight beers before driving. Additionally, officers say he blew a .17 on a breath test.

Louis was arrested without bond and is charged with Public Intoxication, Neglect of Dependent, Leaving the Scene of the Crash, Operating without Ever Receiving License Prior.

