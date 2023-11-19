GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department officials say emergency crews are on scene of a rollover accident on Ky-181 South.

According to a GFD Facebook post, officials responded Sunday afternoon to a single vehicle rollover accident with injuries at the 4600 block of KY-181 South at the Cambridge Road intersection.

Officials say both patients have been extricated and are currently on their way to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Emergency crews say KY-181 South will be shut down in both directions of travel for an extended amount of time.

Crews say to avoid the area completely when traveling.

Officials say Friendship Road to Johnson Road is the posted detour.

This is the third rollover accident on KY-181 since Friday in just a three-mile span.

Two people trapped after rollover accident on KY-181 S. in Greenville (Greenville Fire Dept.)

