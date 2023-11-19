Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Two people trapped after rollover accident on KY-181 S. in Greenville

Emergency crews in Greenville respond to rollover accident on KY-181 S.
Emergency crews in Greenville respond to rollover accident on KY-181 S.(Greenville Fire Dept.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department officials say emergency crews are on scene of a rollover accident on Ky-181 South.

According to a GFD Facebook post, officials responded Sunday afternoon to a single vehicle rollover accident with injuries at the 4600 block of KY-181 South at the Cambridge Road intersection.

Officials say both patients have been extricated and are currently on their way to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Emergency crews say KY-181 South will be shut down in both directions of travel for an extended amount of time.

Crews say to avoid the area completely when traveling.

Officials say Friendship Road to Johnson Road is the posted detour.

This is the third rollover accident on KY-181 since Friday in just a three-mile span.

Two people trapped after rollover accident on KY-181 S. in Greenville
Two people trapped after rollover accident on KY-181 S. in Greenville(Greenville Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville
Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville on Saturday
Several authorities from different agencies outside Evansville Regional Airport early Saturday...
Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional Airport
Henderson accident
Coroner called after pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Henderson
MAURICE JAMES WATSON
EPD: Child watched man attack mother with hammer
Car fire in Greenville
Massive fire engulfs two cars on College Street in Greenville

Latest News

Courthouse Christmas lights in Gibson County
Gibson County Courthouse gets festive with newly installed Christmas lights
Generic GPS tracker [EDITED]
GPS tracker nabs hit-and-run driver in Tell City, police say
Accident with injuries closes part of First Avenue
EKMAL LOUIS
EPD: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car