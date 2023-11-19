Accident with injuries closes part of First Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash at the intersection of N. First Avenue and Franklin is causing traffic delays for some drivers.

Dispatch confirms emergency crews were called to that area shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

We’re told three vehicles were involved and at least one person was injured.

Officials say as for now, northbound First Avenue at Franklin is closed while crews clear the scene.

