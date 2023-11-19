Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Several authorities from different agencies outside Evansville Regional Airport early Saturday...
Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional Airport
Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville
Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville
Henderson accident
Coroner called after pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Henderson
Arthur Lee Jones IV
Verdict reached in double murder trial in Evansville

Latest News

Man arrested at Sugar Creek Inn on terroristic threatening charge
Man arrested at Sugar Creek Inn on terroristic threatening charge
Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional...
Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional Airport
Red Cross hosting blood drive in memory of Spencer Co. woman killed in crash
Red Cross hosting blood drive in memory of Spencer Co. woman killed in crash
EPD: Child watched man attack mother with hammer
EPD: Child watched man attack mother with hammer