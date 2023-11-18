Birthday Club
Red Cross hosting blood drive in memory of Spencer Co. woman killed in crash

Debra Scherer
Debra Scherer(Stacey Lawalin)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in memory of Debra Scherer, a Spencer County woman who lost her life to a crash in late September.

The family says that the blood drive will also include a bake sale put on by her great granddaughters. We’re told all money raised from it with be donated to the Spencer County It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in her memory.

Debra’s oldest daughter Stacey says that her mother was an avid animal lover and fostered several dogs throughout the years, which is why proceeds will be donated to the animal shelter.

“She always put others first and never hesitated to help someone in need,” says Stacey. “She was the matriarch of our entire family. At 68 years old, she touched many lives in our small knit community.”

Her family tells us that Debra passed away just two days before what would have been her 50th wedding anniversary. Instead of holding an anniversary celebration that day, Debra’s family turned it into a Celebration of Life.

According to her daughter, Debra was serving as President of the Spencer County Habitat for Humanity when she passed away. Over the years, she played, coached and umpired league softball in Spencer and Perry County.

Details about the American Red Cross blood drive can be found in the flyer below.

Blood drive flyer, in memory of Debra Scherer.
Blood drive flyer, in memory of Debra Scherer.(American Red Cross)

