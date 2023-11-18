Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Owensboro Christmas tree lighting ceremony held at Smolder Park

Owensboro Christmas tree lighting ceremony held at Smolder Park
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Owensboro lit up their Christmas tree at Smolder Park to kick off the holiday season.

The ceremony consisted of two groups performing, the Kentucky Youth Chorale and Owensboro Dance Theater.

The kids sang Christmas carols, while the dance theater team performed their nutcracker performance.

Along with the tree, they had several other lights in the park.

Public Events director Tim Ross expressed how important it is to involve community groups in these events.

“Love to have the community as a part of it,” said Ross. “Most everything we do throughout the year we have school groups that participate in the preforming arts so we try to tie them in whether its barbecue weekend, or July 4th weekend, or Christmas time we always tie in our schools and our community groups into what we are doing”

The Christmas parade begins in Owensboro at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Fatal crash in Muhlenberg County
One dead after semi-truck crash near Central City
Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
Arthur Lee Jones IV
Verdict reached in double murder trial in Evansville
Highway 41 partially shut down near Indiana State Police building after crash
Highway 41 back open after crash causes brief closure

Latest News

Evansville veteran turns 95-year-old
Evansville veteran turns 95-years-old
Evansville to hold first River City Vintage Festival this Saturday
Evansville to hold first River City Vintage Festival this Saturday
Central City PD K-9 laid to rest with memorial service
Central City PD K-9 laid to rest with memorial service
Burn bans ordered in multiple Tri-State counties
Burn bans ordered in multiple Tri-State counties
University of Evansville holds ribbon cutting for new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic
University of Evansville holds ribbon cutting for new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic