Owensboro Christmas tree lighting ceremony held at Smolder Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Owensboro lit up their Christmas tree at Smolder Park to kick off the holiday season.

The ceremony consisted of two groups performing, the Kentucky Youth Chorale and Owensboro Dance Theater.

The kids sang Christmas carols, while the dance theater team performed their nutcracker performance.

Along with the tree, they had several other lights in the park.

Public Events director Tim Ross expressed how important it is to involve community groups in these events.

“Love to have the community as a part of it,” said Ross. “Most everything we do throughout the year we have school groups that participate in the preforming arts so we try to tie them in whether its barbecue weekend, or July 4th weekend, or Christmas time we always tie in our schools and our community groups into what we are doing”

The Christmas parade begins in Owensboro at 4:30 p.m.

