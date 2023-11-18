Massive fire engulfs two cars on College Street in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews spent part of Friday evening battling a car fire that had spread in Greenville.

Shortly after 5:30, firefighters were called to the blaze on the 400 block of College Street.

When crews arrived, officials say they found a two vehicles on fire due to a fuel leak.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, the fire had already spread into a structure and a third vehicle, threatening another structure.

Officials say an elderly woman was taken from the home and checked by medical crews.

The fire was reportedly extinguished in about 25 minutes and firefighters stayed on scene for more than an hour and a half for overhaul.

