Man arrested at Sugar Creek Inn on terroristic threatening charge

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A 54-year-old man was put in jail overnight after Henderson Police say he made several threats Friday evening.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the Sugar Creek Inn off Highway 41 North in reference to that man, who was later identified as William Richardson.

According to police, Richardson had an active warrant for his arrest out of Muhlenberg County.

Officers say a Hostage Negotiation Team and Henderson Emergency Response Team were called to the Inn because of the severity of his threats.

William Richardson was apprehended and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center without bond.

Police did not reveal what exact threats Richardson was said to have made.

He faces charges of Terroristic Threatening and Harassing Communications. His mugshot is not readily available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.