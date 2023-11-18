Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are currently battling a detached structure fire on the 5300 block of Memory Lane in northern Vanderburgh County.

That’s according to dispatch, who confirmed crews got the call at 2:47 p.m. Saturday.

Scott Township Fire & EMS and the McCutchanville Fire Department are responding to the scene.

Our SkyVision HD Tower Camera caught a glimpse of the thick black smoke the fire is sending into the sky.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

