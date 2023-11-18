Birthday Club
Evansville veteran turns 95-years-old

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henry Grissett celebrated his 95th birthday on the correct date for the first time in decades.

Grissett’s daughter Alice Cooper surprised her father by singing happy birthday. He is also an army veteran, having served in World War Two.

He says part of the reason his seven children thought he was born on the 18th instead of the 17th is because his birth wasn’t recorded until the next day by the hospital.

Grissett say even his own mother always celebrated him on the wrong day.

“But on my birth certificate it says that I was born on the 17th instead of the 18th but it was recorded on the 18th,” said Grissett.

Grissett says he’s looking forward to celebrating another birthday, this time on the right day.

