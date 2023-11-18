Evansville to hold first River City Vintage Festival this Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the first River City Vintage Festival is happening Saturday.

First City Vintage Festival Founder Alfonso Palazzolo and ‘PHILTHY’ Store Owner Philip Ashenbremer have partnered together.

Their mission is to put on a festival that will bring vendors from all over the Tri-State selling vintage clothing, art, records and more.

They say people can expect not only to find nostalgic items but also combat fast fashion.

”It’s a sustainability issue,” said Palazzolo. “I think combating fast fashion with out a doubt is one of the most important things we can do right now and you know vintage clothing and second hand wear is a key proponent in fighting that battle.”

Alongside the booths, the festival will also include music and games.

There will be a $5 entry fee for the event, all of which takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on West Franklin Street.

