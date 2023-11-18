Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Evansville to hold first River City Vintage Festival this Saturday

Evansville to hold first River City Vintage Festival this Saturday
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the first River City Vintage Festival is happening Saturday.

First City Vintage Festival Founder Alfonso Palazzolo and ‘PHILTHY’ Store Owner Philip Ashenbremer have partnered together.

Their mission is to put on a festival that will bring vendors from all over the Tri-State selling vintage clothing, art, records and more.

They say people can expect not only to find nostalgic items but also combat fast fashion.

”It’s a sustainability issue,” said Palazzolo. “I think combating fast fashion with out a doubt is one of the most important things we can do right now and you know vintage clothing and second hand wear is a key proponent in fighting that battle.”

Alongside the booths, the festival will also include music and games.

There will be a $5 entry fee for the event, all of which takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on West Franklin Street.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Fatal crash in Muhlenberg County
One dead after semi-truck crash near Central City
Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
Arthur Lee Jones IV
Verdict reached in double murder trial in Evansville
Highway 41 partially shut down near Indiana State Police building after crash
Highway 41 back open after crash causes brief closure

Latest News

Evansville veteran turns 95-year-old
Evansville veteran turns 95-years-old
Central City PD K-9 laid to rest with memorial service
Central City PD K-9 laid to rest with memorial service
Burn bans ordered in multiple Tri-State counties
Burn bans ordered in multiple Tri-State counties
University of Evansville hosts ribbon cutting for new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic
University of Evansville hosts ribbon cutting for new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic