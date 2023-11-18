Emergency crews called after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews closed S. Green Street for a few hours after someone was hit by a vehicle, according to Henderson emergency officials.

Officials say it happened early Saturday morning between Highway 41 and the area of Gibbs.

Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene to reconstruct the accident. It is unclear at this time if the pedestrian was hurt in the crash.

14 News spoke with a Henderson Police Sergeant who did not have any further details about the accident at this time.

Dispatch confirms the reconstruction is finished and S. Green Street is back open.

We are expecting to receive more information at some point this weekend. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with the latest details.

