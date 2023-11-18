Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Central City PD K-9 laid to rest with memorial service

Central City PD K-9 laid to rest with memorial service
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A memorial service was held for a K-9 who was a member of the Central City Police Department.

Captain Kilo was just over 10-years-old and set to retire before passing away due to health reasons.

Police Chief Jason Lindsey and Kilo’s handler, Officer Tim McCoy, spoke about the impact Kilo had, not just as a part of Central City Police Department, but as a member of the community.

Kilo served eight years in McClean County and one year at Central City Police Department.

Each officer ate a Vienna sausage in Kilo’s memory and the ceremony ended with a procession through the city.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Fatal crash in Muhlenberg County
One dead after semi-truck crash near Central City
Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
Crash in Muhlenberg County
Crash shuts down US 62 in Muhlenberg County
House fire generic
5 dogs killed in house fire on Louisiana Street

Latest News

Burn bans ordered in multiple Tri-State counties
Burn bans ordered in multiple Tri-State counties
University of Evansville hosts ribbon cutting for new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic
University of Evansville hosts ribbon cutting for new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic
Verdict reached in double murder trial in Evansville
Verdict reached in double murder trial in Evansville
Main Street
Main St. back open after road work in downtown Evansville
Owensboro students give back to the community with food drive
Owensboro students give back to the community with food drive