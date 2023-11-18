Central City PD K-9 laid to rest with memorial service

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A memorial service was held for a K-9 who was a member of the Central City Police Department.

Captain Kilo was just over 10-years-old and set to retire before passing away due to health reasons.

Police Chief Jason Lindsey and Kilo’s handler, Officer Tim McCoy, spoke about the impact Kilo had, not just as a part of Central City Police Department, but as a member of the community.

Kilo served eight years in McClean County and one year at Central City Police Department.

Each officer ate a Vienna sausage in Kilo’s memory and the ceremony ended with a procession through the city.

