Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Vanderburgh Co. Historical Society holds annual meeting

Vanderburgh Co. Historical Society holds annual meeting
By Ethan Shan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Historical Society held their annual meeting at the Evansville Museum.

The night was divided in two parts, with the second beginning at 7 p.m. and was open to the public.

The speaker, University of Evansville’s Dr. James Macleod, discussed his book “Lost Evansville” which details the history of Evansville between 1945 to 1975.

It’s a period he says changed Evansville forever.

“They’re dedicated to keeping a line of history of Vanderburgh County,” explains VCHS President Terry Highes. “He’s driven to history and you know history is not useful if you don’t get it out to the public.”

The book is currently out as of tonight and is available to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
Sheriff confirms identity of man struck and killed by truck in Ohio County
TANISHA DHALIWAL
Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Hopkins County
House fire generic
5 dogs killed in house fire on Louisiana Street

Latest News

Leadership Everyone holds meeting at Ivy Tech
Leadership Everyone holds meeting at Ivy Tech
Crews called to grass fire in Chandler
Crews called to grass fire in Chandler
$70,000 worth of reportedly stolen bourbon returned
$70,000 worth of reportedly stolen bourbon returned
Peiyton Smith
Owensboro teen accused of killing 16-year-old Demarion Black appears at bail hearing