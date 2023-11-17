Vanderburgh Co. Historical Society holds annual meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Historical Society held their annual meeting at the Evansville Museum.

The night was divided in two parts, with the second beginning at 7 p.m. and was open to the public.

The speaker, University of Evansville’s Dr. James Macleod, discussed his book “Lost Evansville” which details the history of Evansville between 1945 to 1975.

It’s a period he says changed Evansville forever.

“They’re dedicated to keeping a line of history of Vanderburgh County,” explains VCHS President Terry Highes. “He’s driven to history and you know history is not useful if you don’t get it out to the public.”

The book is currently out as of tonight and is available to the public.

