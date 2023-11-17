University of Evansville to host ribbon cutting for new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will be hosting a ribbon cutting for their new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic.
The community-based psychology center will provide therapy and assessment services to those in Evansville.
Officials say it was made possible through a partnership of the university and Easterseals.
The ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m. Friday.
