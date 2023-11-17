University of Evansville to host ribbon cutting for new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will be hosting a ribbon cutting for their new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic.

The community-based psychology center will provide therapy and assessment services to those in Evansville.

Officials say it was made possible through a partnership of the university and Easterseals.

The ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.