University of Evansville to host ribbon cutting for new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic

University of Evansville to host ribbon cutting for new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic
(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will be hosting a ribbon cutting for their new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic.

The community-based psychology center will provide therapy and assessment services to those in Evansville.

Officials say it was made possible through a partnership of the university and Easterseals.

The ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

