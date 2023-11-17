Salvation Army inviting public to celebrate multi-county toy, gift donation event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Salvation Army say they are inviting the public to celebrate the launch of a multi-county effort in Toy Drive donation.

According to a release, toy and gift donations will be collected at over 100 locations across Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Posey counties.

For a full list of locations, as well as information about how to get involved in Toy Town, visit SAEvansville.org/toy-town.

The Salvation Army says that’s in partnership with the Toys for Tots of Southern Indiana organization.

The public is invited to kick off the toy collection efforts for 2023.

A release shows Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has also proclaimed Friday, November 17 as “Toy Town Day”.

Officials say the community is invited to join in on the celebrations at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army of Evansville on Fulton Avenue.

The toy collection will run from November 17 through December 18 with distribution to registered families taking place on December 19 and 20 at The Salvation Army.

Officials say volunteers are needed to help with the distribution event, so the public is encouraged to visit SAEvansville.org/volunteer to get signed up.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.