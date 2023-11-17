Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Red Kettle Season kicks off around the Tri-State

(WVVA)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All across the Tri-State, the Salvation Army has started taking donations as part of “Red Kettle Season”.

Bells can be heard ringing in front of grocery stores and local businesses spanning from Evansville to other parts of the local area.

Downtown Henderson will kick off the season this afternoon at the corner of Main and Second Street at 4 p.m.

Organizers say the Salvation Army’s brass band will set the tone with heartwarming Christmas tunes.

You can learn more about the Salvation Army by visiting their website at salvationarmyusa.org.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Fatal crash in Muhlenberg County
One dead after semi-truck crash near Central City
Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
Crash in Muhlenberg County
Crash shuts down US 62 in Muhlenberg County
House fire generic
5 dogs killed in house fire on Louisiana Street

Latest News

DAHLTON STERLING CLARK (L) and CARRIE RENAE SISK (R)
EPD: Arrests made after drug house discovered on Oregon Street
Salvation Army inviting public to celebrate multi-county toy, gift donation event
Salvation Army inviting public to celebrate multi-county toy, gift donation event
Highway 41 partially shut down near Indiana State Police building after crash
Highway 41 back open after crash causes brief closure
House fire in Oakland City
Crews battle large house fire overnight in Oakland City