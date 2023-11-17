Rain today will make way for a clearer, cooler weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain will continue to clear into the evening, making way for a shift in our conditions and temperatures which will stretch into the coming week.

A passing cold front will cause lower temperatures over the next few days. Tonight, the low will dip to around 35°, then will only rise to around 56° tomorrow, a much cooler shift from what we’ve seen the past few days.

The skies will be mostly clear over the weekend, then clouds will move in as our chances for rain pick up for scattered rain on Monday and more widespread rain on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.