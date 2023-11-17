Birthday Club
Person freed from wreckage after crash in Muhlenberg County

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A person was trapped in a pickup truck after it rolled over into a ditch Friday afternoon.

That’s according to the Greenville Fire Department, who were called out to the scene on the 6400 block of KY-181 South earlier in the day.

They say a man was extricated from the truck and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We’re told the road was shut down for around an hour and a half while crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

