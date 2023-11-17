Birthday Club
Owensboro students give back to the community with food drive

By Haley Kerby
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A group of young students in Owensboro are making a big difference.

The children, who attend Foust Elementary, call themselves Rocket Leaders. It’s a club based on academics and behavior.

Carrie Kimbrell runs this club and tells us she asked the students to choose how they wanted to give back this month, and they decided to hold a food drive.

“They have a soup kitchen and once a week they give out food to families and that’s right here in our community where our kids live,” said Kimbrell. “So, were giving the food to new life church and I love that idea because it’s not just our kids giving food and taking it somewhere else it’s really going right back to our own families.”

The goal was to collect at least 500 food items, but we’re told they surpassed that and collected 800.

To celebrate, both principals at Foust will get slimed during a school assembly next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

