Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Murder suspected after former Mt. Vernon man found dead in Michigan

Murder suspected after former Mt. Vernon man found dead in Michigan
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The body of a missing Michigan man, originally from Mount Vernon, has been found.

The Warren Police Department in Michigan says 27-year-old James Wilkins went missing at the beginning of June.

14 News talked with some of his family in Mount Vernon after his disappearance.

[RELATED: Police suspect foul play in man from Mount Vernon’s disappearance]

Police confirmed that his body was found buried in in Oscoda Township by a Michigan State Police cadaver dog on Monday. That’s more than three hours from Warren.

In August, two men, Donald Renfroe and Darius Glenn, were charged in connection to Wilkins’s death.

Renfroe is facing a charge of 1st degree murder among other charges. Glenn is facing a tampering with evidence charge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
white image wfie
Player of the Week
Sheriff confirms identity of man struck and killed by truck in Ohio County
TANISHA DHALIWAL
Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Hopkins County
Accident with injuries slows traffic on SR66 in Warrick County

Latest News

More parents come forward with claims of severe bullying in Gibson Co.
More parents come forward with claims of severe bullying in Gibson Co.
Oil spill in Dixon
Watch out! Large oil spill reported by deputies in Webster County
Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Evansville
Evansville Christmas Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday season
Local sheriff gains perspective after trip to border
Local sheriff gains perspective after trip to border