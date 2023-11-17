Murder suspected after former Mt. Vernon man found dead in Michigan

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The body of a missing Michigan man, originally from Mount Vernon, has been found.

The Warren Police Department in Michigan says 27-year-old James Wilkins went missing at the beginning of June.

14 News talked with some of his family in Mount Vernon after his disappearance.

Police confirmed that his body was found buried in in Oscoda Township by a Michigan State Police cadaver dog on Monday. That’s more than three hours from Warren.

In August, two men, Donald Renfroe and Darius Glenn, were charged in connection to Wilkins’s death.

Renfroe is facing a charge of 1st degree murder among other charges. Glenn is facing a tampering with evidence charge.

